New Kids On The Block has enjoyed several resurgences of popularity in their post- ‘height of fame' career, which could be said that they never really went away…they just quit recording after 2013's less than stellar studio offering, 10. Nevertheless, their concert appearances seem to be gold for long-time fans in need of a bit of nostalgia in revisiting the fun times of their past. Nothing wrong with that!

During their height, the albums created for Columbia Records were multi-platinum deliveries. Their self-titled debut produced three singles and sold north of more than six million copies worldwide. They followed it up with three more classic NKOTB sets, all multi-million sellers; all with their fair share of Top10 singles. In fact, by just their second album, they were selling over ten million album copies.

On March 8 in 2019, Columbia will revisit the powerhouse of Hangin' Tough with a 30th Anniversary Edition. This new reissue will feature new remastering of the original album, a collection of five rare remixes of their hit singles from the album, AND three new songs (“The Way”, “Boys In The Band”, and “'80s Baby”).

The 30th Anniversary Edition of Hangin' Tough will be issued on CD, DD, and a Limited Edition 2LP vinyl picture disc.