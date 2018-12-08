For the first 40 or 43 years of my life I played everything safe. Yeah, so, I’ll be 45 in January.

“If you want it, go for it. Take a risk. Don’t always play it safe or you’ll die wondering.”

I guess you could say I’m a late bloomer.

Being a follower for most of my life was safe.

Did people still complain, moan and groan?

Well, sure.

So, what benefit did I actually reap from playing it safe all of those years?

Dunno, but it seemed like something I SHOULD do.

I wasn’t ‘Debbie Do Gooder’ in school, but I always had in the back of my mind I wanted a career in politics. I came to that conclusion early in life, around junior high or so.

I mean, it was bad enough when they did a background check they would find out I ate paste in Mrs. Davis’ second grade so I was looking at an uphill battle (p.s. I loved that paste so it was entirely worth it!).

Candidate Deb?

Oh, goodness no!

I wanted to be a speech writer or campaign manager; perhaps a spokesperson.

When I saw the late President George H.W. Bush give his 1,000 points of light speech, I knew then and there I could do that. I may not be an eloquent speaker, but I can write pretty words all day for others’ to say.

I could have easily pursued it later in life, but I chose not to.

Why?

Change is scary. What if I failed? What if I’m just a big ol’ wiener?

All of the above could for sure be the case (the third is most definitely the case), but I will never know for sure because I didn’t go for it.

As I’m looking down at the barrel of my mid-40’s I’m starting to realize time is running out to do all of those things I was going to do someday or later.

Granted, I’m not surrendering my Cool Chick card any time soon, but at night when sleep is elusive I often think about the coulda, woulda, shoulda’s that have past me by.

I haven’t been the most spontaneous over the course of almost four-and-a-half decades. I’m attempting to change that.

In the past even if I really, really wanted something I would convince myself going for it was a waste of time because there was no way I could do it.

Now, I am making every attempt to be more spontaneous. I’m forcing myself to go for things I want not because I’m 100 percent sure I will succeed, but if I fail at least I won’t wonder.

Failure used to be the modern version of a public shaming, but now I would much rather reap failure than sit on the sidelines, twiddling my thumbs, hoping for the best.

I don’t want there to be blurred lines in my life. If you want to know where you stand with me, ask and I’ll be glad to tell you. I’m not entertaining half-a**ed people in my circle anymore. You don’t have to like me to get along with me and vice-versa. I’m not going to pretend, either. It all goes back to my current plan of just being me.

I’m not letting anyone or anything hold me back from making the most out of whatever life I have left in this great big world of ours.

My best advice to younger folks?

Go for it. Don’t worry. Don’t wonder. Don’t fret. Go for it.

Failure is much better than wondering and who knows, you may just succeed.