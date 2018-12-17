The Lewistown Indians earned a 51-48 comeback win over the Illini Bluffs Tigers Friday night.

Coach Clayton Hatfill’s team, now 10-1, trailed 38-35 after three quarters before outscoring the visitors 16-10 in the fourth quarter.



“We kind of played a stupid defense in the beginning of the game,” said Hatfill. “And they took advantage of it.”



Neither of the teams ever found themselves with a comfortable lead.



Lewistown’s last lead in the first quarter was 10-9 on an Ethan Mikulich field goal at the 2:55 mark. However, the Tigers received two baskets from Cam Scott and a free throw from Reid Sondergroth for a 14-9 lead at the end of the quarter.



Illini Bluffs, which entered the game 4-4, had its biggest leads (six points twice) early in the second quarter on field goals from Dalton Duhs and Scott. Lewistown’s Cade Beekman, who scored all 14 of his team’s points in the quarter, helped his team regain the lead at 19-18. Then as the quarter played out, IB’s Carson Teel scored from within the paint for a 26-23 lead before Beekman’s 3-pointer from top of the key knotted the game at 26-all at the intermission.



Lewistown led twice in the third quarter, first on a field goal from Kennedy Cleer and later on basket from Kruze Chasteen. Coach Clay Vass’s team responded as a late field goal apiece from Hunter Greenleaf and Teel gave his team the aforementioned 38-35 lead at the end of the quarter.



Nick Pollitt began the Indians’ comeback with a field goal at the 6:31 mark. Beekman added a field goal less than a minute later before Chasteen’s 3-pointer from the right corner gave the eventual winners a 42-41 lead.



“He needed that,” said Hatfill about Chasteen’s 3-pointer. “That will help his confidence to more forward.”



Seconds later, Cleer scored in transition for a 44-41 lead with 4:29 left in the game. Ironically, Lewistown’s final seven points, five from Beekman and two from Chasteen, came from the free throw line.



And while the Indians hit free throws, the Tigers kept things close until the end. Teel cut his team’s deficit to 48-46 with a minute left. Then with 16.2 seconds left, his old-fashioned three-point play cut Lewistown’s lead to 49-48 before Beekman’s final pair of free throws accounted for the final points in the game.



Beekman scored 25 points for the Indians. Chasteen netted nine. Cleer pulled down 10 rebounds, scored six points, and took three chargers. Pollitt finished with five points. Zach Severns supplied four points while Mikulich chipped in with two points.



Teel topped IB in scoring with 18 points. Scott scored 15, all in the first half.



Illini Bluffs won the fresh-soph game 60-41 behind 22 points from Colton Teel and 12 points from Brady Wills.



Clay Beekman scored 16 points for the Indians. J.R. Hess netted 10. Drake Herrick, Preston Horwedel and Kenneth Munson supplied five points apiece.