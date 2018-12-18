Notice is Hereby Given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County Community Unit School District No. 1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois, has called a Regular Meeting of the Board of Education. Purposes of the meeting are noted on the attached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows: Date: Thursday, December 20, 2018 Time: 7:00 p.m. Location: Richland County Schools District Office Board Room 1100 East Laurel, Olney, IL.

Richland County Community Unit School District No.1 Board of Education

Regular Meeting Thursday, December 20, 2018 Unit Office Board Room 7:00 PM

I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

III. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public IV. Consent Agenda

A.* Minutes of Previous Meetings

1. * Regular and Closed Minutes of the Special Board Meeting of Tuesday, November 13, 2018

2. * Regular Minutes of the Special Board Meeting of Thursday, December 6, 2018

B. * Closed Minutes

C. * Perusal of Closed Session Minutes 1. January 18, 2018 Closed Minutes 2. February 15, 2018 Closed Minutes 3. March 15, 2018 Closed Minutes 4. April 19, 2018 Closed Minutes

5. May 17, 2018 Closed Minutes 6. June 21, 2018 Closed Minutes

D. Communication

1. Thank you from RCES 3rd Grade Team

2. * Thank you from Kelli Prevo

3. * Thank you from Larry Brian

E. * November FOIA Log

F. * Policies for First Consideration

1. * 2.80 Board Member Oath and Conduct

2. * 2.120 Board Member Development

3. * 4.45 Insufficient Fund Checks & Debt Recovery

4. * 4.170 Safety

5. * 5.30 Hiring Process and Criteria

G.

* Building & Athletic Reports

1. * RCES (K-2) Principal - Margaret Hahn

2. * RCES (3-5) Principal - Andy Thomann

3. * RCMS Principal - Cris Edwards

4. * RCMS Assistant Principal/Athletic Director - Darrell Houchin

5. * RCHS Principal - Chad LeCrone

6. * RCHS Assistant Principal - Andy Julian

7. * RCHS Athletic Director - Curt Nealis

8. * Special Education - Mick Whittler

9. * Program Administrator - Jennifer Tedford

6. * 5.60 Expenses

7. * 5.220 Substitute Teachers

8. * 6.60 Curriculum Content

9. * 6.310 Credit for Alternative Courses

10. * 7.70 Attendance and Truancy

11. * 7.100 Health, Eye, and Dental Examinations

12. * 7.190 Student Discipline

13. * 7.250 Student Support Services

14. * 7.260 Exemption from Physical Education

15. * 7.270 Administering Medicines to Students

16. * 7.290 Suicide and Depression Awareness

17. * 7.305 Student Athlete Concussions and Head Injuries

V. Financial Reports

A. Treasurer's Report

B. Balance Sheet

C. Approval of Bills and Payroll D. All Other Financial Reports

1. Comparison of Funds - November 2017 with November 2018 2. Monthly Financial Report

3. Financial Update/Review

4. Other

VI. Administrative Reports

A. Superintendent's Report

1. RCHS Renovation Update/BLDD Presentation B. Assistant Superintendent's Report

VII. Unfinished Business VIII. New Business

A. Approve 2018 Tax Levy

B. Approve 2019-2020 Risk Management Plan

C. Approve Fuel Bid

D. Approve Bus Specifications

E. Approve Construction Management Firm Pending Execution of Contract

IX. Executive Session

A. To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation, Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual Employees

B. To Discuss Student Disciplinary Cases

C. To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation

D. To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes

X. Resignation(s)

A. RCHS Assistant Soccer Coach

B. RCHS Head Cheer & Dance Coach

XI. Employment

A. Transfer Bus Driver to Food Service Staff Member B. RCES Paraprofessional(s)

C. RCES Teacher Assistant

D. RCHS Head Cheer Coach

E. RCHS Assistant Cheer Coach F. RCHS Dance Coach

G. 2018-2019 RCHS Spring Coaching Recommendations

H. 2019-2020 Administrative Position

XII. Reinstatement of Sick Days

A. RCMS Paraprofessional

B. Bus Driver

XIII. Adjournment