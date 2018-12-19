A Kewanee junior high school basketball coach has been dismissed after he was accused of sending obscene images to minors, authorities said Wednesday.

Jaxon S. Ince, 19, of Kewanee has been charged with distributing harmful material, a misdemeanor, according to Mike Minx, a Kewanee Police Department detective sergeant.

Through the social-media platform Snapchat, Ince is alleged to have sent sexual images last month to children who are students at Wethersfield High School, Minx said.

Ince had been a seventh-grade boys basketball coach at Wethersfield Junior High School, according to Shane Kazubowski, the district superintendent.

Wethersfield officials became aware of the situation Friday and notified police, according to Kazubowski and Minx.

The school district also notified parents and guardians of Wethersfield students about the alleged offense and Ince’s departure. Ince was not identified by name in the district message.

Ince was not a Wethersfield teacher, according to Kazubowski.

As of Wednesday morning, Ince was not in police custody, Minx said. The current charge against Ince is punishable by up to one year in prison.

If the Henry County state’s attorney upgrades the charge to a felony, more prison time is possible if Ince is convicted, according to Minx. Police appear to be gathering evidence.

“There’s so much data to go through,” Minx said. “When a department has a designated guy to handle this stuff, they can get through it quick. But smaller departments like Kewanee, when they’re handling burglaries and thefts and fraud and this on top of it, it takes a lot of time to go through it.”

Ince is a 2017 Wethersfield High graduate and was a multi-sport varsity athlete there.













