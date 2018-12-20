The Galva School Board honored Galva High School’s three 2019-20 Illinois State Scholars — Shivam Patel, Gunner Spivey and Parker Taylor — at Monday night’s meeting.

"These students performed in the top one half of their high school class at the end of the third semester prior to graduation and/or scored in the 95th percentile on the ACT or SAT,” said GHS principal Jerry Becker.

The State Scholar designation provides honorary recognition awards. Approximately the top 10 percent of graduates from approved high schools are announced as State Scholars each year.

“We are very proud of the accomplishments of these esteemed students and I would like to pass on a special thank you to the parents/guardians of these students,” Becker said. “The support and guidance of parents are keys to the academic success of students and the families of this year's State Scholars should be commended for their dedication to their children."