On Wednesday, November 14, 27 members from the Olney FFA Chapter attended the Section 23 FFA Leadership Training School (LTS). The event was hosted at the Fairfield Community High School by the Section 23 FFA Officer Team. The evening first consisted of members and chapter officers from Olney attending small group sessions conducted by Section 23 Officers. In these sessions, members participated in games focused on teaching a lesson pertaining to the corresponding office of the individual. Additionally, Olney FFA members learned qualities of a successful leadership team. Along with the Quiz Bowl for first year members, also known as greenhands, the evening provided activities for all attending members. Attendees congregated to the cafeteria of the high school, where Official FFA Opening Ceremonies were conducted, followed by an invocation and meal. Following the meal, Illinois FFA State Secretary Miriam Hoffman from Earlville, Illinois, gave the keynote address. The evening concluded with the transaction of closing ceremonies. Similar to many FFA events, the event provided members with an opportunity to meet and talk with students from the surrounding area who share a passion for agriculture.



