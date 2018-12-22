The Canton High girls basketball team is starting to make itself at home on the road.

Playing their fourth road game in two weeks, the Lady Giants defeated Bloomington High 58-45 Thursday evening. CHS won its sixth straight game overall, including those four road games, improving to 9-3 on the season that has overall included five road victories and two neutral-site wins.



Bloomington saw its four-game win streak snapped in dropping to 5-6 on the season.



Canton took control in the opening quarter as six different players scored on the way to taking an 18-8 lead. Cassidy Fawcett knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, while Tori Oaks added a pair of baskets for the visitors.



The scoring paced slowed in the second period, but Canton would post a 12-7 advantage to build a 30-16 halftime lead. Faith Demler and Blair Jacobus each had 3s for CHS during the quarter.



The Lady Giants put the contest away in the third period, breaking loose for 22 points on the way to a seizing a 52-26 lead. Fawcett had eight points in the quarter, including a pair of 3s, while Jacobus added five points.



The Purple Raiders would outscore Canton 19-6 in the final eight minutes, but the Lady Giants were able to close out the win.



Fawcett led a balanced CHS scoring attack with 14 points. Jacobus added 10 points, followed by Tori Oaks (nine) and Anna Plumer (eight). Sophie Oaks chipped in five points for the Lady Giants, followed by Sydney Hannam (four), Demler (three), Mackenzie Hess (three) and Tori Pollitt (two).



Bell O’Neal and Bree O’Neal topped Bloomington with 17 and 15 points respectively.



The CHS sophomores would improve to 7-4 on the season with a 49-42 victory.



Canton took a 12-5 lead after the opening quarter and upped its advantage to 27-19 at halftime.



Bloomington inched to within 37-30 after three periods, but the Lady Giants held their own in the final minutes with both teams scoring 12 points, allowing the visitors to hang on for the win.



Bailey Culver led Canton with 22 points that included four 3-pointers, all in the opening half. Ellie Downing added eight points, while Maddie Reeder and Ellyn Petty chipped in six points each for the victors.



Bree Williamson had four points, while Savannah Hedges had two and Ella Wheeler one for CHS.



The Canton High varsity team returns to action on December 26 at the State Farm Classic. The Lady Giants will face Union Ryle from Kentucky at 9:30 p.m. at Bloomington High School.



The CHS sophomores will next see action January 4 with a home contest against Mid-Illini Conference foe Washington at 5:30 p.m.