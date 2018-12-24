Karise Roberson, Trust Officer at First National Bank in Olney, announced that the Carrie Winter Trust awarded more than $75,000 to Richland County Youth programs and organizations. Awards were accepted by the various organizations on Wednesday, December 18th.
The First National Bank in Olney, as Trustee, along with the advisory committee were able to fund the following organizations:
City of Olney ~ Walldogs Event, Mural Painted by RC Youth
City of Olney ~ Lightning Warning System
Cozy Corner ~ Playground Equipment
Cub Scout Pack 211 ~ RC Youth Membership Dues
Fall Kids Mall ~ Clothing & tennis shoes for 2019 shopping day
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois ~ Financial Assistance & Supplies
Good Samaritan of Richland County ~ Food Baskets 11/2018 - 4/2019
The Master's Hands, Inc NFP Weekend backpack program & Summer food program Olney Central College Theatre ~ Theatre improvements
Olney Cubs Wrestling Club ~ Financial Assistance for Entry Fees, Uniforms & Gear
Olney Little Rebel's ~ 2018 Program Expenses
Olney Tiger Sharks Swim Team ~ Equipment
Olney Tiger Track & Field ~ Time & Measure Equipment
Richland County 4-H ~ RC youth program fees
Richland County Elementary School ~ A Day of Science
Richland County Elementary School Kindergarten ~ Insta-learn boards & letter, sound & number instructional pieces
Richland County High School ~ After Prom
Richland County High School ~ Supplies for the band program
Richland County High School ~ Spanish Club - Spain June 2019
Richland County Sheriff's Office ~ Shop With A Hometown Hero
Richland County Middle School ~ One Book, One Community
St. Joseph School ~ IPad Minis - music and technology classes
Tiger Pride Alumni Association ~ Tiger Pride Cares
Video Audio Technology Club One Tiger Nation News – Equipment
The Carrie Winter Trust has provided funding for the youth of Richland County for the past 31 years and awarded over $2.3 million to various youth organizations.
For information or grant applications, please contact the First National Bank in Olney Trust Department at 618-395-8541. Applications are due semi-annually on May 1st and November 1st of each year.
