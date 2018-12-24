MACOMB – Entering competition at this week's Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament on the Western Illinois University campus, the three Fulton County squads come in with positive frames of minds.

The 73rd annual event is slated to begin Wednesday and continue Thursday with the final day scheduled for Saturday. The tournament takes a day off Friday due the WIU men's and women's teams hosting Summit League games against South Dakota State.



For Canton, the Little Giants come off their first win of the season, posting a 58-50 victory at Washington last Thursday. It was a season-high in points scored and second-lowest in points given up.



Canton (1-6) will face Monmouth-Roseville (5-5) in Wednesday's 1 p.m. opening-round contest.



The Titans started the season by winning the Orion Tournament with a 3-0 record. However, entering tourney play, Monmouth-Roseville has dropped four of its five games, including a 53-42 loss to tournament top seed West Hancock and a 41-35 defeat to Camp Point Central.



Canton had averaged 40 points per game before Thursday's win, where it finished with 11 3-pointers. The defense had allowed an average of 57.5 ppg.



A year ago, the Little Giants lost to Jacksonville High in the consolation final 28-25, completing tournament play 2-2. In 2016, Canton reached the championship game before losing to Pittsfield 45-41.



Farmington enters play as the No. 3 seed with a 10-1 record that includes six straight wins. The lone loss for the Farmers came at home to Tremont 68-64 back on November 27.



Farmington will face Liberty in Wednesday's 8 p.m. contest.



The Eagles enter tourney play with a 5-6 record with their last game played Saturday when they defeated California, Mo. 77-70.



Farmington's last contest was a 53-42 victory at Macomb on December 18 in a game in which the Farmers forced the Bombers into 22 turnovers. Since its loss to Tremont, the Farmers have allowed just an average of 38.2 ppg. while scoring 52.5 ppg.



As for common opponents, Liberty also won at Macomb High, 58-51, back on December 14.



A year ago, Farmington entered M-WHT unbeaten and the No. 2 seed. However, the Farmers were upset by Abingdon-Avon in the quarterfinals before bouncing back to defeat Monmouth-Roseville and Macomb to capture fifth place.



Two years ago, the Farmers took fourth place, losing to eventual champion Pittsfield in the semifinals before getting edged by West Hancock in the third place contest.



Perhaps the best matchup of the opening day comes at 9:30 p.m. when Lewistown faces Camp Point Central.



The Panthers got a late start to the season due to the football team advancing to the IHSA Class 1A state championship contest. But since starting 1-2, Central has won six of its last seven games, including a 46-31 victory at M-WHT top-seed West Hancock on December 18. The lone loss was a 49-34 defeat at Quincy Notre Dame.



Meanwhile, the Indians have won eight straight games in posting an 11-1 record. The lone defeat was against Farmington 59-48 in the Fulton County Tournament finals back on November 24. Since that loss, Lewistown has outscored its opponents by an average of 13.2 ppg (57.1 ppg for, 43.9 ppg against).



A year ago, Lewistown went 0-2, losing to Macomb and Canton. Central won its first two games before losing its final two games to finish fourth.



Defending champion West Hancock (10-1) is the top seed, followed by Eureka (8-4), Farmington and Rockridge (7-4).



Canton last won the tournament title in 2009. Farmington's last championship came in 1997, while Lewistown last captured the title in 2001.