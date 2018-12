Beta Sigma Phi sorority presents a donation to the Fulton-Mason Crisis Center.

Beta Sigma Phi sorority presents a donation to the Fulton-Mason Crisis Center. The sorority has donated sweats and personal hygiene items to the center for several years as part of their Christmas gift giving service project. Members present were Jenniffer Swank, Samantha Norton, Sarah Eveland, Executive Director Phyllis Todd, Brenda Shawgo, Andrea Crumley and Court Advocate Jessica Mayall.