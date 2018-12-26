Laura E. Worner, 97, of Morton, Ill., passed away Mon., Dec. 24, 2018, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. She was a faithful member of Morton United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, with Pastor Gabe Wanck officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service Saturday at the church. Burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.

She was born October 27, 1921, in Peoria, to Albert and Edna (Naffziger) Ernsberger. She married Glenn Worner on December 19, 1943, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2006. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Linda Kellum, sister, Shirley Lovely and son-in-law, Gary Howard.

Surviving are daughter, Shirley (Daniel) Lilly of Springfield, Ill.; son, Donald (Lisa) Worner of Olathe, Kan.; son-in-law, Donald Kellum of Morton; six grandchildren, Krista (John) Olt, Brent (Lynnae) Kellum, Michael (Sheila) Howard, Karen (Mark) Philip, Keith (Jennifer) Worner and Bradley (Alicia) Worner; and eight great grandchildren.

Laura was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of the Morton United Methodist Women Society.

She was a faithful member of Morton United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, with Pastor Gabe Wanck officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service Saturday at the church. Burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.

Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church Building Fund.

