Mary S. “Little Flower” Wetterow, 75, of Galesburg, passed away at 4:03 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva. Rev. Russell Theobald and Joe Rogers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Victoria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to an education fund for Myra.

She was born July 1, 1943 in Victoria, the daughter of Glenn S. and M. Bernadine (Howard) Wetterow.

Survivors include her niece, Samantha, whom she raised; five brothers, George (Diane) Wetterow of Peoria, Robert (Shelly) Wetterow of Galesburg, Calvin (Sally) Wetterow of London Mills, Ed (Sid) Wetterow of Monmouth and H. Bruce Wetterow of Knoxville; and six sisters, Glenda Hollis of Monmouth, Patricia Clewell and Lorene Simpson, both of Galesburg, Diana McCoy of Victoria, and Doris Wetterow and Andrea Jean Wetterow, both of Galesburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Wendy Horn; and two brothers, Terry and Gerald “Yogi.”

Mary worked at Addus Home Health Care and had also worked as a cook, a bartender and cared for the elderly. She enjoyed reading cookbooks and had over 200 of them. She especially enjoyed tending to Samantha’s daughter, Myra.

