My Family Story

In our US History class we did a family tree project trying to find who was the immigrant in our family. Throughout the course of our project we were able to see where our families originated from. Not only when they came to the United States but where they went, when they got here.



On my dad’s side our family came mainly from the Netherlands and came here a few generations ago mostly staying in the Cook County area. Although my great-great-grandmother Lydia Stremmel was from San Antonio, Texas and moved to Illinois somewhere around 1895-1900.



On my mother’s side it was harder to find the first person that came to the states. The majority of her family was settled in Ohio and Michigan only moving to Illinois when my Grandpa Gray married my Grandmother Pendleton.



Not much is known about what my great-grandparents did. My grandmother Mary says that her mom moved around alot and her dad just showed up one day but then her mom became a stay at home mother. One branch of my family the DeGroots are known for a major garbage company in Chicago.



While working on this project it was fun to get my family involved and work on it together. My Aunt Linda was very excited to make a family tree and wants to explore more about our family history during Thanksgiving break when all of the cousins will be at our Grandma’s house.

Grandpa Gary is my mom’s dad, 2 years ago when my grandma died we went to Adrian Michigan to look at some old family headstones. Wanting to know more about where he came from bought a subscription to ancestry.com and discovered lots more than he ever thought was possible. We learned more about the mysterious life his father led and opened more doors to more family members.