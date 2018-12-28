According to my research, I have found that, before my family came to Illinois, they spent over 200 years in Arkansas.

How my family came to Illinois

According to my research, I have found that, before my family came to Illinois, they spent over 200 years in Arkansas. While looking for something new, my great-grandmother moved to Illinois where she met my great-grandfather. Once they had their four children, they moved back to Arkansas and spent fifteen more years there before moving to Ohio. After two years, they finally made up their minds and moved back to Illinois where they settled and stayed until they passed away.



My grandmother stayed in Illinois for a bit, only going back to Arkansas during the summers when her two sons didn’t have to go to school. After my father’s fourth birthday, my grandfather died in a tragic car accident. Him and two other passengers died. This is when my grandmother decided that she would stay in Illinois. I remember my grandmother saying that she wished she could’ve gone back to her hometown because she missed the smell of the lake every morning but she had to stay in Illinois because that’s where her job wanted her to be. They would not give her a job in Arkansas if she tried to apply.



Since then, my family is planning on visiting Arkansas whenever they can. I have many family members still there and in Ohio.



That’s only my father’s side of the family. However, I am unable to find out how my mother’s side of the family came to Illinois. The most I know is that my great-grandmother came here from Germany because she was having trouble with her family and wanted to get away from them.