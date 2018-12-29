Marjorie Ruth Ubell, 92, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at 7:56 a.m. at Farmington Country Manor.

Marjorie Ruth Ubell, 92, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at 7:56 a.m. at Farmington Country Manor. She was born March 24, 1926, in Canton, the daughter of Fred and Zelma (Rowe) Melgreen. She married Billie R. Ubell May 1, 1947, in Canton. He preceded her in death Jan. 23, 1992.



Also preceding her in death were her parents, brothers Frank and John Melgreen and sister Mary Catherine Melgreen.



Marjorie is survived by one son, Franklin Ubell of Laguna Niguel, California; one daughter, Joycelyn Luster of Peoria; and one granddaughter, Ellen Rodgers of St. Joseph, Michigan.



Marjorie was a 1947 graduate of Graham Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at both Coleman Clinic and Graham Hospital in Canton.



Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Burial of ashes will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, with private family services at a later date.



