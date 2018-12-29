A Sportsman’s Dinner with Hank Parker and featuring Trophies of Grace will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Evangelical Free Church of Canton, 1300 E. Chestnut.

The cost is $15 per person.



Parker is a professional bass fisherman and host of Hank Parker Outdoors. His professional fishing career began in 1976 when he started fishing the National Bass Association Tournament Circuit, winning the national championship his first season. After fishing the next two years with the National Bass Association and American Bass Association, he began fishing the Bass Anglers Sportsmen’s Society Tournament Trail, winning the Bassmaster Classic in 1979 and 1989.



Parker was the first angler to win the Grand Slam of Bass Fishing, including a BASS Qualifying tournament, the Classic BASS Angler of the Year title and the BASS SuperBass Tournament. He has also finished “in the money” in 76 percent of the tournaments he took part in during his BASS career.



Hank Parker’s Outdoor Magazine television series began in 1985 and has appeared on several channels. With two of his sons, Hank Jr. and Billy “Catfish” Parker, he founded the Hank Parker 3D TV show in 2005 and the mini-show Hunt Like a Parker on ESPN2 in 2008. Hank Parker’s Flesh and Blood began airing in 2013 on the Outdoor Channel.



Parker has been inducted into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, the Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame and the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame.



Trophies of Grace is a non-profit faith based organization run by men who “love the outdoors and big whitetail bucks, but also their Creator.” The team will be bringing 20 buck mounts with them and share some stories and facts.



Tickets for the event may be purchased by calling 309-647-4278 or going to www.cantonefc.com