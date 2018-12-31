The Bombers of Macomb (2-9) made their only two wins of the season into a winning streak, as they took the consolation semifinal from the Lewistown Indians by a close score of 44-41 Saturday at Brophy Hall.

Macomb was ahead by nine going into the final quarter, but the Indians climbed back and nearly pushed this one into overtime.



A relatively clean game (only 20 turnovers combined) highlighted this close consolation game.



The Bombers took a 24-20 lead into the break and added another five points to that lead to enter the fourth quarter.



Lewistown took just its third loss of the season to drop to 12-3. The Indians out-shot the Bombers by a 48.6 percent to 38.6 percent clip.



Lewistown had a welcome return to Day 3 action after going 0-2 in last year’s tournament.



Macomb was led in scoring by Cameron Schultze with 11 points. On the defensive end, Schultze also had a game-high four steals. Colin MacGregor had a near double-double as he finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and Macomb’s only block.



Lewistown was once again led in scoring by Cade Beekman, who scored an impressive 22. Beekman also led his team with six rebounds, three blocks and two steals.



Kennedy Cleer finished second on the team in both points (six) and rebounds (four).



Lewistown finished tournament play with a 1-2 record.