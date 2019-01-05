A Farmington Police Officer turned himself in to the Canton Police Department on a felony theft charge after he was notified by Det. Sgt. Keith Grant that he had obtained a Fulton County arrest warrant as a result of his investigation.

Joshua I. Putman, 39, of Canton, was formally charged Thursday afternoon with one count of theft, a class 3 felony, for stealing over $7,000 cash over a period of about four months from a local woman. Putman gained access to the victim’s bank account due to his personal relationship with her and began using her debit card multiple times without her permission as well as one online credit card transaction. The theft occurred in the form of nearly 30 ATM transactions while he was in uniform.



Putman was booked at the Canton Police Department and released after posting $2,000 cash bond. He was issued a Fulton County Circuit Court date of Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.