The Lewistown Lady Indians broke open a close game with an 18-5 run over the final 6:19 in the second quarter in defeating the South Fulton Lady Rebels 70-35 Thursday night.

The winners improve to 18-0 overall and to 3-0 in the Prairieland Conference South Division while the Lady Rebels fall to 8-9 and 1-2.



Lewistown led 6-0 with a minute off the clock after Anna Heffren and Hannah Burdess sank a 3-pointer apiece. Then after South Fulton’s Hollidae Koster canned a 3-pointer, Heffren hit her second three for a 9-3 lead.



The Lady Rebels cut their deficit to 9-5 on a Koster 2-pointer and on a Gabi Kreps free throw by the 4-minute mark. Later in the quarter, Heffren suppled three 2-point baskets before Sydney Shaeffer added a basket of her own. Still later, Kreps scored from within the paint, which left Lewistown leading 17-12 at the quarter’s end.



Carli Heffren helped the Lady Indians extend their lead with a pair of 3-pointers as the second quarter unfolded. The Lady Rebels countered with a 3-pointer and then a 2-pointer from Hannah Gould, closing to within 25-17 at the aforementioned 6:19 mark.



For all practical purposes, the Lady Indians put the game away with their second quarter run. Shaeffer made a 3-pointer and after Hannah Burdess scored on a put-back, Shaeffer netted a 2-pointer for a 32-17 lead with 4:26 still left in the half.



The Lady Rebels went cold from the field the rest of the half, not scoring a field goal until Kreps had a put-back with just 20 seconds left on the clock. Their only other points after Gould’s field goal came on a free throw from Maddy Coulter and two Koster free throws.



Cold shooting was not something that hampered the Lady Indians as they closed out the half. Anna Heffren made two more field goals sandwiched around one from Libby Hopkins. And just before the half, Macy Mikulich fired in a 3-pointer to give the Lady Indians a 43-22 lead at the intermission.



“We shot the ball pretty well tonight,” said Lewistown coach Greg Bennett. “Defensively, I thought we lost track of Koster in the first quarter. We were losing people in the half court and South Fulton came out and played hard.”



“They (Lewistown) have a way of turning it up on you,” said South Fulton coach Carl Beebe. “You have to slow down their runs and if you don’t tonight’s score is what you will have.”



The third quarter was another good one for Bennett’s team as it put another 19 points on the board. Two Shaeffer 3-pointers and one from Baylee Mayberry accounted for nearly half of their team’s points. Sophomore Kate Heffren also got into the scoring act with a basket with 31 seconds left on the clock.



Meanwhile, the Lady Rebels struggled from the field, making just two baskets, the last one coming from Emily Porter at the 4:15 mark. Their final pair of points came on a free throw apiece from Porter and Kreps.



With Lewistown leading 62-28 after three quarters, the continuous clock sped up the completion of the game. Lewistown’s Kaeli Spotloe scored off a put-back before adding a 3-pointer from the top of the key with three minutes left in the contest. Lewistown’s final points came on a 3-pointer from Kate Heffren with 2:05 left on the clock.



South Fulton’s seven points in the quarter came on a 2-pointer from Kreps, a 3-pointer from Amanda Parker and 2-pointer from Kierra Peters.



“We kept the pressure on them in the first half and I think it had an effect on them in the third and fourth quarters,” said Bennett.



“They sped us up in the second quarter,” said Beebe. “We also took some quick shots.”



Anna Heffren led the Lady Indians in scoring with 19 points. Shaeffer added 15. Mayberry netted seven. Carli Heffren and Burdess added six points apiece. Kate Heffren, Mikulich and Spotloe chipped in with five points apiece. Hopkins scored two points.



The Lady Indians finished 26-of-55 (47.3 percent) from the field.



Koster led South Fulton in scoring with 11 points. Kreps finished with eight. Gould netted five points. Parker, Coulter and Porter supplied three points apiece. Peters had two points.



South Fulton had 25 turnovers.



Lewistown began the night with a 52-43 win over Brown County in the fresh-soph game. Coach Joe McLaughlin’s team led 25-22 at the half before increasing its lead to 44-31 at the end of three quarters.



Mikulich topped the offense with 18 points. Brooke Hampton finished with 10. Hopkins had eight points. Odessa Grove netted seven points. Kate Heffren added four. Alex Ebert scored three points. Lydia Cripe supplied two points.



Cortni Law and Gabby McGath scored 13 and 12 points respectively for the Lady Hornets.