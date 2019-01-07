Shirley Marie “Sammy” Graves Jackson, 78, of Lewistown passed away at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Graham Hospital in Canton.

Shirley Marie “Sammy” Graves Jackson, 78, of Lewistown passed away at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Graham Hospital in Canton.



She was born Oct. 20, 1940, to Russel and Dana (Taflinger) Graves at home in Fulton County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Jackson and his son Zachary; her parents; sisters, Patty Graves and Roberta Henry; a nephew, Keith Henry, as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles and many friends.



Surviving are her beloved and best friend, Maurice Ronald Vaughn; her companions, Rusty and Nickie; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Earl Dodson; brother, Russel E. Graves; nieces, Wendi Hook and Amy Dodson; nephews, Donnie Graves, Mark Graves, Harvey Henry, Brent Henry and Brian Dodson; great nieces and nephews; great great nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends.



Shirley attended one room schools at Harris Township and Checkrow. She graduated from Bushnell Prairie City High School, earning the first diploma in the family in 1958. Her talents are many and varied and include big sister, driving instructor, chauffeur, waitress, fence builder, bartender, ambulance driver, horse trainer and dog rescuer. Shirley loved greatly giving gifts to loved ones, Pepsi, country music and dancing the waltz, two-step, jive, jitterbug, polka, schottische and stroll. Shirley also enjoyed cracking jokes and making others laugh, completing crossword puzzles, driving anything with wheels, all horses, rescuing dogs and people, steak dinners at Pottsie’s and joking with Sandy. We loved her and we miss her. Our joy is knowing she is no longer in pain, she is whole and complete and she is dancing in heaven.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown. There will be no visitation. Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Fulton County Ambulance Association. To send online condolences visit www.henrylange.com