MACOMB — Interim Administrator Monica Windsor told the McDonough County Board's building and grounds committee on Tuesday that the residential and rehabilitation facility has hired 12 new employees. She said four are working in housekeeping and eight are certified nursing associates.

Windsor said hiring more CNAs lowers the cost of having to outsource and hire temporary employees. "We had just two today," she said of the temporary hires.

The interim administrator said there have been 11 recent residential admissions and that seven people were discharged to return to their homes. Windsor said the average length of stay at The Elms is 36 days.

Windsor said there are now 80 residents at the facility and two others who are hospitalized but expected to return. She said The Elms will have six to nine residents whose expenses will be paid through Medicare. Windsor added that the state of Illinois is two months behind in providing reimbursements for residents covered under Medicaid.

The committee was told that a new three year contract has been given to Walter and Charlie Lewis for cash rent management of The Elms farm.

Committee member Bob Mahr and County Maintenance Director Allen Sheffler reported that the Macomb Public Building Commission is paying for construction of a new office on the lower level of the downtown Zahren Building. Sheffler added that LED lights have replaced older bulbs in the building.

Sheffler said that a pump was replaced on the basement boiler in the McDonough County Courthouse. He said that another pump was replaced on the attic system earlier.

County Board Chairman George Dixon announced that there will be a seminar for county board members on January 24 in Springfield.



Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com