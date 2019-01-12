Ice scares me and excites me at the same time.

Ice scares me and excites me at the same time. It doesn’t matter if I am standing near it or on it. Even when ice fishing I am never comfortable, despite the thickness of the ice. Ice, solid or not, will do things that just down right give you a scare. I was reminded of that earlier in the week.



Of course, I wasn’t out on the ice, because there is no ice, at least thick enough to walk on. The beginning of the week gave us some skim ice, especially early in the mornings. During the day some areas of ice would melt away, only to reform again that night, but as the week wore on, even that morning ice was gone.



On one of those icy mornings I was sitting and watching the geese fly over. On a couple of occasions, a single Canada goose would fly in and land on the slippery runway. The ice would give off this eerie sound, that is hard to describe, but kind of had an echo effect with it. If you are curious of the sound just find some local water that has some skim ice. Find a small rock, not a big one because it will just go through the ice, and give it a light toss. You will hear the sound that I refer to.



The ice was so thin that the goose just kept breaking through. It would break through and then step back onto what it thought might be more stable ice, only to break through again. It did just this for several feet until it decided to stay put in one spot.



Silence came for a short time until I heard the eerie, echo sound again. The vibrating sound however appeared more confined then when the goose was landing. No, this seemed closer to the far bank of the lake and more repetitious. I searched the shoreline and finally spotted a lone mink running on the ice near shore. The ice was just thick enough to support it and each step on the ice gave off that echo sound. Well, the mink soon spotted me and darted off into the weeds near the shore.



When ice builds with thickness it will become a highway for many species of animals. Many creatures, especially the big bodied ones, will use the frozen water as a shortcut from point A to Point B.



You might recall a photo that I had taken of several deer as they crossed a frozen lake. They walked cautiously across the lake, one several feet behind the other, all in single file behind the leader. More than likely it was a well-seasoned doe leading the group. I may be wrong, but they worked the ice in such a manner that if the leader broke through the others would be back far enough that they would be safe, at least in theory anyway. Deer often times walk single file on dry land but being on ice had a different feel to it. Because if a deer goes through the ice, the game is over.



I also watched five coyotes walk across a lake in the same manner. I noticed one coyote at first and just a few seconds later came another and another, each a few seconds behind the other.



I was walking on the ice down the middle of a long strip mine lake. At that time, I really hadn’t had that much ice fishing experience, especially on bigger water, so this was new to me. The ice was at a good thickness and I guess my confidence level was high only because I was clueless as to what big water ice can do.



So, I am walking proudly along when the noise came, along with what I thought was movement in the ice. It was all normal stuff when it comes to ice covered water, but I didn’t know that. I froze. My heart rate became elevated and I pondered my choices. I thought it was over. Rational thoughts returned, and I took a hard left, picked up the pace. And got off the lake. No more long walks on the ice for me, now it’s the shortest route possible to get to my fishing hole, and by shortest route, I mean dry land!



Ice can be scary. It can be exciting. It can be a mode of transportation for some, a death trap for others. Follow the ice to see what it has to offer, just be safe.



***Have you seen the snow geese flying at night? Quite a sight when they turn just the right way and you see the white against the dark sky.



***Headed to the woods the other day searching for a Great-Horned Owl nest. I know the territory the owls are in, so I walked the bottoms so I could glass up the hillside for the owls. This way I would not bother them during this crucial time. Great Horns nest early so it is possible that one is now on the nest or close to nesting. I did find the owls but could not determine the exact whereabouts of their nesting site. I found several trees that would have made a suitable nesting location, but it would have been impossible to pinpoint the right one without seeing it on the nest.