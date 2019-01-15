The approval of a diesel fuel bid from Ken’s Oil for the upcoming 2019-20 school year was the only action item on the board’s business agenda for its January meeting on Monday. The majority of the meeting was focused on a presentation from Pontiac Holiday Tournament Director Jim Drengwitz on the 88th annual meet, which was held Dec. 27-29.

Drengwitz began his report by stating that the numbers he was presenting were not the final amounts because some things were still being worked out. That being said, Drengwitz noted that his numbers would be pretty close to the final amounts.

“First of all, I want to thank the board for giving me the opportunity to continue to be the holiday tournament director,” Drengwitz said. “It is a labor of love for me to do this.”

Drengwitz then went into a story about something he began thinking about at his grandson’s basketball game over the weekend. His son is reading a book by Nick Saban and it was talking about the product and understanding what the product is.

“I started thinking about that, what is the product of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament? Because we do have a product,” Drengwitz said. “First, I think the product is to provide excellent entertainment and competitive basketball for our fans and I think we do that.”

This year’s tournament hosted six of the top 10 teams ranked in the early season Illinois AP poll, as well as three more teams that were ranked in the top 25 of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“So, when the tournament started, we had eight or nine teams that were ranked in the state,” Drengwitz said. “That’s typically what we have. So we put on a good product for the fans.

The other thing we try to do is make the tournament as user-friendly for the teams as possible. The only thing we want them to do is come down and coach and play. Period.

“We take care of everything else and I think we do a very good job with that, too. We don’t lose teams. We keep teams, not only because of the support we get around the table here but from the support of the community.”

The tournament director then transitioned into his report on how much the tournament took in this year. First, the tournament received $27,885 in sponsorships. To compare, Drengwitz said when the tournament began taking sponsorship dollars in 1994, he believed that total was at about $9,000.

“I anticipate that this number is going to go much higher before next year’s tournament,” Drengwitz said. “I think it says a lot that the community has bought into the tournament.”

The tournament also sold $28,090 in season tickets, which translates to more than 660 season tickets for the tournament. Drengwitz went on to say that the tournament sold out every season ticket on the main floor in addition to a bunch in the balcony.

“That’s a large increase from last year,” Drengwitz said.

Session tickets brought in $32,530 this year, about $5,000 more than was taken in last year.

“So, total ticket sales was $60,620. When you add sponsorship dollars on there, we’re at $88,505 and that’s good. Our season ticket numbers were up about 500 over last year. Still down from where we were in 2016, but substantially higher than last year.”

So, how much does it cost to put the tournament on? Well, Drengwitz said he could only provide ballpark figures at this point because he is still in negotiations with the hotels in town on what is owed.

“We house all the teams here and right now team expenses are about $17,000,” Drengwitz said. “But, there’s going to be an additional $14,000 to $17,000 on lodging added to it. We pay all the lodging, we pay all the meals and then we provide them mileage round trip. So, Bloomington gets mileage every time they go back and forth, so does Peoria. The other schools come down here and when they go home, we pick that up.”

The work expenses for the tournament, which is made up of all the different areas of work for the tournament came in at about $13,000.

“So, expenses are sitting at about $30,000 right now, but if you add another $14,000 or so for lodging and what we pay the floor officials, we’re looking at about $40,000. That doesn’t count the other things that we use to get through the tournament.”

Drengwitz also reported that PTHS Student Council made a little bit less money this year than last year, but they generated about $7,000 to $8,000 profit. He also said program sales were up this year.

“It was really a good tournament and we made good money,” Drengwitz said. “We try to run it like a business because it is a business. At the end of the day, we’re trying to make money. We’re also trying to put the best product on the floor as we possibly can and we’ve been able to do that.”

The report from Drengwitz was followed by a brief financial report from Supt. Jon Kilgore.

“We continue to get our state aid in the form of our base funding minimum,” he reported. “We also have some title money and special ed money. Other than that, as far as revenues there were no big surprises. Then, on the expenditures side, everything was pretty consistent with what we would anticipate at this time of year. So, there isn’t anything out of the ordinary to report.”

Kilgore did report, however, that the district had a slight improvement with more revenues than expenditures in the last month. Meaning that the district is still doing well with its goal to maintain a balanced budget.

In the personnel report, Betty Thompson, Education for Employment career coordinator, has announced her retirement. The district also hired Nate Hayner to serve as a paraprofessional beginning this month, and Jerri Lucas to serve as a paraprofessional beginning in August 2019. The district also hired Pam Sawyer to serve as a Special Olympics assistant, and Joseph Campbell and Ashtin Edwards will serve as substitute teachers during maternity leaves.