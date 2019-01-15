Train with hazardous materials derails near Adair

ADAIR — The village of Adair narrowly missed being the scene of a hazardous material spill of explosive gas late Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, a freight train carrying three low-pressure tankers of isobutylene, a colorless and explosive flammable gas that goes under placard ID# 1055, derailed next to US 136 between Table Grove in Fulton County and Adair in McDonough County.

According to Edgar Rodriguez, Director of the McDonough County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA), ESDA got a call through dispatch emergency services at 4:57 p.m. that a train derailment had taken place near the village of Adair. Nine cars were affected by the derailment, including the three tankers containing isobutylene.

As of Monday morning, one of the tankers remained on the tracks.

“Two actually overturned: one was on its side, one was on (its) top. So overturned, totally,” he said. “Fortunately, none of them spilled. I think the snow helped us out.”

He believes the heavy snows this weekend – which according to regional news reports broke records by dumping up to 16 inches of snow in some areas – helped cushion the tankers as they fell.

“So there was no evacuation needed in the communities near the tracks. Also, fortunately, there were no injuries (among) the crew on the train.”

According to a chemical safety card from the International Programme on Chemical Safety, isobutylene gas is extremely flammable and is explosive when mixed with air.

Since the gas is heavier than air, it may travel along the ground and make distant ignition possible. It may also cause asphyxiation in low-lying areas because it depletes – or pushes out – the oxygen in those areas when it settles there.

Fighting a fire when the source of the gas cannot be shut off is difficult, because it requires a mix of different firefighting methods. Using water alone is hazardous; whenever possible, letting the fire burn out is recommended.

If inhaled, the gas can cause dizziness, drowsiness, lethargy, nausea, unconsciousness and vomiting. It also causes frostbite on skin that comes into contact with the liquid form.

The BNSF railroad began cleanup and an investigation into the cause of the derailment immediately following the incident, he said. Clean up involves removal of the cars which derailed and replacement of the tracks where the incident took place. He said that even if no damage was visible, the railroad will replace the tracks for safety reasons because microscopic fractures in the tracks, which can’t be seen with the naked eye, could have occurred.

Extensive work on the tracks adjacent to US 136 between Table Grove and Adair began immediately following the derailment, and US 136 was closed in that section to allow for the repairs. As of 4:53 p.m. Monday, Rodriguez announced that one lane of US 136 from Adair to Table Grove is now open. Work is still being done and a construction crew and flagger will be occupying the other lane for about a mile, but traffic is now allowed in the previously closed road segment.

Depending on how quickly track repairs are completed, the road could be completely open by the end of the business day Tuesday.

According to Weather Underground, a local online weather reporting service, winds were blowing north at the time of the derailment, toward nearby Adair, which as of 2010 had a population of 210 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“We dodged a bullet on that one,” he said. “Of all the things that could have happened, this was the best case scenario.”

The Voice has reached out to BNSF for further information on the derailment and updates from its investigation and will report when more information becomes available.



