Ardith Patricia Thorpe went home to be with the Lord on 13 December 2018. She was born on 4 July 1943 with a twin brother Aaron Patterson Thorpe of Macomb he survives. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur Wayman and Pearl Patricia Thorpe, two brothers Wayman Cooper Thorpe and Lewis Steven Thorpe. She is survived by three children Shawn Renall Thorpe of Macomb, IL; Crystal Lucille Burney of Kokomo, IN; Martina Pearl Thorpe of Macomb, IL; two grandsons Aaron James Burney of Texas and Zebadiah Lamar Thorpe of Macomb, IL; three nephews, Lewis Steven Thorpe (Patricia deceased) of Chicago, IL; William Thorpe (Cecilia) of Chicago, IL; Darnell Terry of Detroit, MI; three nieces, Leticia Thorpe Hill (Lyzerax) of Chicago, IL Karen Terry of Detroit, MI; Kimberly Terry of Detroit, MI; She also had a host of family and friends.

Ardith was very proud to receive her GED and associate’s degree. She loved being with her family and playing bingo with her friends. She was a member of the VFW Post 1921 Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 6 Auxiliary. She enjoyed working with her hands as she was a self-taught seamstress who had done everything from putting patches on, zippers in, to making costumes and wedding dresses. She sewed for everyone. She was a really good cook and was often asked to cook meals for different groups.

She loved looking up her family history and would go to several links to find information. For years she would read at the local schools during Black History month. As the years went on, she started making crafts to go with her stories, she made sure all the kids and teachers would walk away with a little piece of history. One of her most memorable and favorite stories was Rosa Parks “The Bus”.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. Memorial service will be held Saturday December 22, 2018 at Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ located at 1500 E. Pierce Street Macomb, IL from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Family will greet friends from 12:00 PM until time of service. Repass will be held at the Macomb VFW located at 1200 E Jefferson Street Macomb, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the family of Ardith Thorpe. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences online at www.dodsworthfh.com