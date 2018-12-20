Evelyn Louise Kinate, 91, of Forrest, passed away Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

A private family burial will be held Friday at the Forrest Township Cemetery. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Forrest has charge of arrangements.

She was born Dec. 22, 1926, in Chatsworth to Clarence and Maebelle (Lear) Pearson. She married George Kinate on Feb. 15, 1947, in Fairbury. He passed away Dec. 6, 2008.

She is survived by three daughters, Debbie Kinate, Peoria, Jackie (Keith) Walter, Forrest, Cindy (Bob) Bales, Mahomet; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son Mark; her parents; and her sister, Arladene Frechette.

Evelyn cherished her immediate and extended family and made sure that her family always came first. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who took special joy in playing games and cards with the little ones. She also extended her kindness and compassion to many in the local area, but was especially generous when it came to the needs of children.

She was a homemaker who made very holiday and family birthday memorable. She and her husband were both known as wonderful cooks and hosts. They held 50 New Year’s Eve parties between 1947 and 1997. They also enjoyed traveling and playing cards. Evelyn was also a faithful fan of the Chicago Cubs.

Memorials may be made to the Forrest Community Food Bank, the Good Samaritan Home of Pontiac or the Alzheimer’s Association.

