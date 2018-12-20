Harriett Ann "Hattie" Crossett, 90, of Macomb passed away at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, November 25, 2018 at her residence.

She was born on September 17, 1928 in Macomb to Paul and May Fuhr Woods. She married Richard Earl "Dick" Crossett on October 19, 1952 in Macomb. He passed away on January 31, 2002.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Paula Cover.

Hattie is survived by her children, Lisa (Patrick Freilinger) Crossett of San Francisco, California, Rick Crossett of Macomb and Lorrie (Bill Kacerovskis) Crossett of Kirkwood, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Colleen (Eric) Beaver, Lauren Crossett, Bridget Crossett, Crossett Freilinger, Alice Freilinger, Erin Kacerovskis and Hannah Kacerovskis; two great-grandchildren, Lochlan Beaver and Patrick Beaver; and one brother, Edwin Woods.

Hattie was a graduate of Western Illinois University Lab School in 1946. She and her husband lived in Keokuk, Iowa from 1952 to 1953 when they moved to Macomb and have lived there ever since.

She was a member of the Macomb Country Club and attended Cotillion and Wesley United Methodist Church in Macomb. In her earlier years she enjoyed playing golf and tennis.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private burial of ashes will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Macomb. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Macomb Country Club.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

