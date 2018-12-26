Joseph L. Kelly, 93, of Dwight, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dwight. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Odell.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Joseph was born May 20, 1925, in Emington to Joseph and Irene (Ready) Kelly Sr. He married Rose “Betty” Larson on March 1, 1949, in Loretto. She passed away Oct. 11, 2018.

He is survived by children, Janeen (Stan) Dietz of Piper City, Karen (Jerry) Grubbs of Dwight, Ronda (Lance) Kray of Dwight, Mike (Mary) Kelly of Geneseo; grandchildren, Kimberly Dietz, Stacy (Josh Phares) Bradshaw, Joseph (Kristin) Dietz, Cathy (Chris) Burke, Jacob (Michelle) Grubbs, Daniel Grubbs, Ryan (Jacque) Kelly and Morgan (Sam Roberts) Kelly; great-grandchildren, Isabelle Bradshaw, Brynner and Adalynn Dietz, Sienna, Skylar and Sadie Burke; nephew, Eddie Flowers; and many other nieces and nephews; sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Ed Masching; brother, Leo Kelly; and sisters-in-law, Delores Kelly and Kay Kelly.

His parents; and a brother, Clare Kelly, also preceded him in death.

He farmed for 44 years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed his coffee group, card playing and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities. He was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed watching the Cubs games with his wife, Betty. He was thrilled that he was able to see the Cubs win the World Series.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Church in Campus and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Livingston County Farm Bureau and served on its board.

Memorials may be made to Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac or a charity of the donor’s choice.

