1959-2018



Carla Jo ‘Jody’ (Duncan) Gertsch, age 59, of Olney, passed away at 5:15 PM on Monday, January 7, 2019 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney.

Celebration of Life service will be at 4 PM on Saturday, January 12, 2019 in the chapel of Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Pastor Mike Baker will be officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Jody was born on June 17, 1959 in Carmi, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Sexton) Duncan. She later married Robert Gertsch on July 10, 1981 in Olney. He survives.

She worked in a factory for many years. She enjoyed shopping, crocheting, tanning and spending time with her grandkids. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Jody is survived by her husband Robert Gertsch of Olney; 2 sons Brandon Duncan (Cindy) of Olney and Aaron Gertsch (Jessica) of Olney; daughter Vanessa McCormick (Kevin) of Noble; 5 brothers Kenny Duncan, Richard Duncan, Roger Duncan, Bruce Duncan, and Ron Duncan; 5 sisters Janice Hale, Carol Lilly, Deb Carrasco, Peggy Barta, and Donna McCormack; 10 grandchildren Holly & Jeremiah Duncan, Kaden and Landen Gertsch, Lyndsey Akes, Quortney Hoffman, Ashtin & Zoie McCormick, Amy Strong and Andy Brock; and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Dorothy Duncan, 2 brothers Robert and Bill Duncan and sister Mary Laird.

Memorials can be sent to American Cancer Society in memory of Carla Jo, ‘Jody’ (Duncan) Gertsch.

