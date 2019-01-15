Dr. David Albert Voss, 75, of Macomb, IL passed away at 8:25 am, Friday, January 11, 2019 at home. He was born December 10, 1943 in Lismore, MN to Edward and Coletta Voss. He is survived by his daughters Melissa (Ed) Lapsa of Knoxville, TN and Suzanne M. Voss of Macomb, IL; 1 grandson, Johnathan Lapsa, of Knoxville, TN and 3 granddaughters, Skylar and Sierra U’Ren, of Seattle, WA, and Arial Lapsa of Knoxville, TN; 1 brother, Gene (Mary) Voss of Fort Wayne, IN, 2 sisters, Ardy (Loren) Murphy of Faribault, MN and Jane (Dave) Heitkamp of Prior Lake, MN and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary K. Voss, son, David E. Voss, his parents and two brothers.

Dr. Voss retired from the Western Illinois University Math Department in 2006 after 35 years of service. He received his PhD from Iowa State University. His research accomplishments resulted in many significant publications that he presented nationally and internationally over the years (including in New Zealand, Bahrain, Austria, Finland, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands). Dr. Voss also worked at NASA, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Boeing, and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, while on sabbaticals from WIU.

He enjoyed reading, contributing to causes such as the Alaska Wildlife Refuge, fishing at Argyle and Spring lakes, and spending time with the love of his life, Mary, family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at St. Paul Church, where visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Father Adam Stimpson will officiate. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul Church or St. Paul School. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com



