Junior high basketball

A 10-point run to close out the game lifted Saunemin to a 32-30 win over St. Mary’s in eighth grade boys’ basketball Thursday night.

The Saints fell behind 12-9 after the first quarter but tied it up at 19-19 by the end of the half. SMS took a 28-22 lead after three periods.

Tyson Cramer scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Eagles. Timmy Logan added 6 points while Austin Burkhardt and Preston Jama each tossed in 5.

Henry Brummel had 8 points for St. Mary’s. Drew Wayman and Kaden Gregory each chipped in 7 points. Chris Corrigan, Logan Brummel, Logan Tarr and Ethan Gray each had 2 points.

SMS won the seventh grade game 39-18. James Durham led Saunemin with 9 points and Isaiah Barera added 6 points. Noah Maloney threw in 3.

Fernando Daily had 11 points to lead SMS. Henry Brummel threw in 7 with Michael Kuska adding 6 points and Zach Masching netting 5. Conrad Pfaff and Sean Finnegan each put up 4 points and Johnathan Becker scored 2.

SMS-Fieldcrest

Fieldcrest outscored St. Mary’s by eight points in the second half to take a 25-21 decision from St. Mary’s in fifth-grade play.

Aron Trevino led the Saints with 9 points and Cayden Masching scored 6. Henry DeYoung added 4 points with Zack Legner netting 2 markers.

Pontiac-Fieldcrest

WENONA — A big second-half effort guided Pontiac to a 32-21 victory over Fieldcrest in eighth grade play Thursday.

Logan Barnett scored 16 points for the Warriors, who trailed 12-11 at the break. PJHS scored 10 points in the third period and held the Knights to two in taking a 21-14 lead. An 11-point final frame secured the win.

Mateo Casillas contributed 7 points for the Warriors (14-4) and Ethan Gonder added 5. Seth Branscum chipped in 3 points and Nick Crane tallied 1 point.

Fieldcrest whipped Pontiac 35-23 in the seventh grade game. PJHS led 5-4 after the initial frame but trailed 14-7 at the half and 29-19 through three periods.

Hayden DuVall and Kerr Bauman each had 8 points while Riley Weber put up 5 markers. Nathan Traylor and Marcus Martinez had 1 points each.