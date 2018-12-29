Holiday tournament roundup

Flanagan-Cornell will be playing for fifth place, but it wasn’t an easy go as the Falcons edged past Dwight 48-47 Friday at the Marseilles Holiday tournament.

The Falcons didn’t shoot well but made enough to move on, including the final shot of the game that gave them the victory. Flanagan-Cornell was 18-for-47 from the field, including 7 of 20 from beyond the arc, for 38 percent. FCHS was just 5 of 11 (46 percent) from the charity stripe, as well.

Dwight was better at shooting the ball, making 17 of 33 shots for 52 percent. DTHS was also 9 of 12 from the free throw line in leading more most of the game.

But the Trojans fell short in second-chance points, being outscored 12-2, despite outrebounding the Falcons.

Jeremy Durdan had 18 points and 9 rebounds for the Falcons. Drew Eckhoff and Karson Kimpling added 12 points each.

Dakota Wahl had 21 points and 6 boards for Dwight. Brandon Ceylor added 8 points and Colton Holm threw in 7.

The Trojans led 11-8 after the first quarter and 23-18 when the first half ended. The margin was 37-34 entering the last frame.

Kewanee 65, Woodland 34

Kewanee had a big first quarter and pulled away from Woodland to advance to the consolation championship. The Boilermakers hit the Warriors with a 23-point punch in taking a 23-10 lead.

Woodland was outscored in each period as the Boilers went up 38-19 by halftime and 55-27 through three quarters.

Kyle Voytko paced Woodland with 12 points and Nate Carby chipped in 8 with Tyler Jenkins scoring 6.

The Warriors were just 1 of 8 from 3-point land and hit just 12 of 41 shots for 29 percent from the field. The Warriors will play Gardner-South Wilmington in the 11th-place game.

Williamsville Holiday Tournament

WILLIAMSVILLE — Prairie Central regressed after taking an early lead on Roanoke-Benson. The result was a 60-42 loss to the Rockets at the Williamsville Holiday Tournament Friday.

The Hawks led 14-9 after the first quarter, but Roanoke scored 21 points in the second frame in taking a 30-24 lead into the break. The margin grew to 43-33 after three quarters.

Jake Bachtold paced Prairie Central with 15 points and Jake Crane had 10 points.