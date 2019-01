FULTON — Kewanee fell to Morrison and Fulton in dual-meet action Thursday. Morrison won 52-27 and Fulton won 42-24.

Kewanee’s lone non-forfeited victor was Gage Summy, who defeated his Morrison opponent in the 195-pound weight class 4 to 1.

At 126 pounds, Kaden Peterson lost on points, 16 to 7.