Boys' swimming from Tuesday

Sam Fogarty won two individual events, Joey Trembley and Ayden Mankowski each won one and the trio combined to help take a relay in a boys’ swim meet Tuesday against Central Catholic.

It wasn’t enough though as the Saints sank the Indians 98-59.

Fogarty won the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 35.52 seconds and claimed the butterfly in 1:08.59 for Pontiac.

Trembley led off the 400 freestyle relay event with Mankowski swimming second and Fogarty in the anchor position, hitting the water after Nathan Plenert’s leg as the quartet won in 4:24.34.

Trembley won the individual 400 freestyle in 5:40.45.

Mankowski claimed the 200 free in 2:14.21 and was second in the 100 free at 58.88 seconds.

Plenert was third in the 50 free at 28.43 seconds and in the 100 free at 1:05.98. Zavier Turner was third in the 200 free at 2:38.27. Mason Christianson was third in the breaststroke at 1:36.31.

The quartet of Mankowski, Fogarty, Plenert and Turner took second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.73).