Cheap Trick has had a strong effect on the world of Pop and Rock in different ways. For the Rock fan, they came in an helped deliver a brand of Power Pop that catered to several styles at the same time. With hits as well as listenable deeper cuts on any album, Cheap Trick were proficient with songs. For the Top 40 crowd, the band kept an array of songs on radio play lists for a long, long time. These tricks helped keep Cheap Trick on everyone's mind for decades.

Recently, Real Gone Music has reissued the band's Epic Archive volumes in new remastering and in collectible sets. For the record, Volume One was reissued back in April of 2017, and Volume Two was reissued in June of 2018. And now, Volume Three: 1984-1992 is expected.

On April 26, Volume Three (and the series' last) will be made available on CD and DD, while the vinyl LP edition is being planned exclusively for Record Store Day on April 13.

Volume Three covers the band's work from 1984 through 1992, thus completing a survey of the band's successful years with Epic Records.The creative output from the band also includes soundtrack contributions that never made it on their LPs. Cheap Trick continued after this with Warner Brothers Records and then other labels. To date, the band is still active.

For Record Store Day, the vinyl LP edition will be released on collectible Double Red Flame colored vinyl 2LP sets. A new booklet will highlight the new reissue. Completists and vinyl collectors, get ready!

The Epic Archive, Vol 3 1984-1992 " Cheap Trick

01 Up The Creek (Acapella Intro)

02 How About You (Alternate Version)

03 Little Sister (Alternate Jack Douglas Mix)

04 It's Only Love (Single version)

05 She's Got Motion ( Alternate Jack Douglas Mix)

06 Mighty Wings (Top Gun)

07 Tonight It's You (Single version)

08 The Flame (Clean)

09 Don't Be Cruel (Big New Mix)

10 All We Need Is A Dream (Alternate Version)

11 Money (That's What I Want) [Caddyshack II)

12 You Want It (Say Anything)

13 Can't Stop Fallin' Into Love (Radio Mix)

14 Big Bang (from Japanese version of Busted

15 Magical Mystery Tour (The Greatest Hits)

16 I Will Survive (Gladiator)