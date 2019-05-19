Few Country stars have meant as much to the world than Glen Campbell. Since his early '60s debut as a recording artist to his meteoric rise as star, and until his mourned passing in 2017 at the age of 81, Glen Campbell had recorded and released 60 studio albums. From those albums, he has generated […]
Few Country stars have meant as much to the world than Glen Campbell. Since his early '60s debut as a recording artist to his meteoric rise as star, and until his mourned passing in 2017 at the age of 81, Glen Campbell had recorded and released 60 studio albums. From those albums, he has generated more than 80 singles, some of them successful crossovers for Top 40 radio. Among them, “Galveston”, “Rhinestone Cowboy”, “Gentle On My Mind”, “By The Time I Get To Phoenix”, “Wichita Lineman”, “Try A Little Kindness”. and “Southern Nights” highlight a full and rich career of classic songs.
On June 21, Capitol Nashville will (re)offer a newly (re)loaded 78-track collection celebrating the storied career of Glen Campbell, all distributed over a nicely designed 4CD package. The set warmly underscores a deep overview of the recorded legacy left behind by one of Country's greatest. The set is appropriately being revisited as The Legacy 1961-2017.
The Legacy was originally released in 2003 but is now updated to incorporate his complete contribution through his final Adios album from 2017.
The Legacy will contain a richly detailed booklet with photos, credits, and new liner notes recounting the career of Glen Campbell. The 4CDs will be housed in a cardboard 5-panel digipak.
The Legacy 1961-2017 – Glen Campbell
CD1
01. Turn Around, Look At Me
02. Kentucky Means Paradise (The Green River Boys featuring Glen Campbell)
03. Too Late To Worry – Too Blue To Cry
04. Universal Soldier
05. Guess I'm Dumb
06. Burning Bridges
07. Just To Satisfy You
08. Less Of Me
09. Gentle On My Mind
10. Cryin'
11. By The Time I Get To Phoenix
12. Tomorrow Never Comes
13. Hey, Little One
14. I Wanna Live
15. Turn Around And Look At Me (New Version)
16. The Legend Of Bonnie And Clyde
17. Let It Be Me (Glen Campbell & Bobbie Gentry)
18. Scarborough Fair / Canticle (Glen Campbell & Bobbie Gentry)
19. Wichita Lineman
20. Dreams Of The Everyday Housewife
21. Reason To Believe
CD2
01. Galveston
02. Where's The Playground Susie
03. If This Is Love
04. True Grit
05. Try A Little Kindness
06. Honey, Come Back
07. One Pair Of Hands
08. All I Have To Do Is Dream (Glen Campbell & Bobbie Gentry)
09. Everything A Man Could Ever Need
10. It's Only Make Believe
11. Pave Your Way Into Tomorrow
12. MacArthur Park
13. Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream)
14. The Last Time I Saw Her
15. I Say A Little Prayer / By The Time I Get To Phoenix (Medley) (Glen Campbell & Anne Murray)
16. The Last Thing On My Mind
17. I Knew Jesus (Before He Was A Star)
18. I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
19. Houston (I'm Comin' To See You)
20. Bonaparte's Retreat
21. The Moon's A Harsh Mistress
CD3
01. Rhinestone Cowboy
02. Country Boy (You Got Your Feet In L.A.)
03. Arkansas
04. Don't Pull Your Love / Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye (Medley)
05. Southern Nights
06. Sunflower
07. God Only Knows
08. I'm Gonna Love You
09. Can You Fool
10. Highwayman
11. Somethin' ‘Bout You Baby I Like (Glen Campbell With Rita Coolidge)
12. Any Which Way You Can
13. I Was Too Busy Loving You
14. Faithless Love
15. A Lady Like You
16. The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (Glen Campbell With Steve Wariner)
17. I Have You
18. If These Walls Could Speak
19. Unconditional Love
20. She's Gone, Gone, Gone
21. Show Me Your Way (Glen Campbell & Anne Murray)
22. Only One Life
23. Somebody Like That
CD4
01. You'll Never Walk Alone
02. People Get Ready
03. Amazing Grace
04. Lean On Me
05. Times Like These
06. These Days
07. Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)
08. Ghost On The Canvas
09. Waiting On The Comin' Of My Lord
10. I'm Not Gonna Miss You
11. Everybody's Talkin'
12. It Won't Bring Her Back
13. AdiÃ³s