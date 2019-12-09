Back in 1973, previous members of influential bands (Mick Ralphs of Mott the Hoople, Paul Rodgers of Free, Simon Kirke of Free, and Boz Burrell of King Crimson) formed what became Bad Company. By the time of their highly successful 1974 debut release, the self-titled Bad Company, they were already a strong touring band. The […]

Back in 1973, previous members of influential bands (Mick Ralphs of Mott the Hoople, Paul Rodgers of Free, Simon Kirke of Free, and Boz Burrell of King Crimson) formed what became Bad Company. By the time of their highly successful 1974 debut release, the self-titled Bad Company, they were already a strong touring band. The debut sold in excess of five million copies in the US alone generating three strong singles. Before fan interest waned, the original Bad Company lineup released six acclaimed albums, including Straight Shooter and Desolation Angels.

Desolation Angels was released in 1979 making 2019 the album's 40th Anniversary. To celebrate this, a newly remastered and expanded edition of Desolation Angels will be released on January 10. There will be 2CD, DD, and 2LP packages made available that will provide a wealth of extra tracks exclusively for this set.

CD 1 will provide the 2019 remaster of the classic original album and will include alternate versions, a slowed down version of “Oh, Atlanta”, and two outtakes. CD 2 will further sweeten the pot with nine more alternative tracks of original songs, a studio jam, and an A Capella track, “Amen”. Many of these tracks are previously unreleased including both outtakes.

The 40th Anniversary 2019 Remastered Anniversary Edition of Desolation Angels will be warmly received by fans of the band.

Desolation Angels (40th Anniversary Edition) – Bad Company

CD1

01 Rock ‘n' Roll Fantasy

02 Crazy Circles

03 Gone, Gone, Gone

04 Evil Wind

05 Early in the Morning

06 Lonely for Your Love

07 Oh, Atlanta

08 Take the Time

09 Rhythm Machine

10 She Brings Me Love

11 Smokin' 45 (Alternative Version 1)

12 Smokin' 45 (Alternative Version 2)

13 Rock Fever

14 Oh, Atlanta (Slow Version with Rhodes)

15 Rock ‘n' Roll Fantasy (Alternative Version 1)

16 Rock ‘n' Roll Fantasy (Alternative Version 2)

17 Rock ‘n' Roll Fantasy (Alternative Version 3)

18 Crazy Circles (Alternative Version)

CD2

01 Gone, Gone, Gone (Alternative Take)

02 Early in the Morning (Alternative Version 1)

03 Lonely for Your Love (Alternative Version 1)

04 Take the Time (Alternative Version 1)

05 Evil Wind (Alternative Version)

06 Take the Time (Alternative Version 2)

07 Lonely for Your Love (Alternative Version 2)

08 She Brings Me Love (Alternative Version)

09 What Does It Matter (Blues Jam)

10 Rhythm Machine (Alternative Version)

11 Amen (A cappella)