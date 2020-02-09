As new music goes, much of it has been heard before in style. But as these things also go, sometimes a band plumbs deeper in the explorative roots of a classic sound. This is what Elephant Stone does with their music. Evolved from the old psychedelia periods of the mid to late '60s, Elephant Stone […]
As new music goes, much of it has been heard before in style. But as these things also go, sometimes a band plumbs deeper in the explorative roots of a classic sound. This is what Elephant Stone does with their music. Evolved from the old psychedelia periods of the mid to late '60s, Elephant Stone – a Montreal-based band – has created a stunning career of excellent albums and songs that cater to today's lover of psych music. To date, Elephant Stone has four brilliant Rock sets to their catalog and will now add a fifth.
On February 14, Elephant Stone (via US-based label, Burger Records) will release Hollow. Hollow will present twelve new songs, six of which have been released in advance of the new album. With the added musical plus of the India instruments like the sitar and the tabla, their blend with of those instruments with the garage-styled psych Rock music of Elephant Stone creates an accessible classic in the making. But absolutely don't take my word for it. Explore the music of the band and decide for yourself.
Hollow will be released on CD, DD, and limited edition colored 180g-weight vinyl collectible sets (mint green, and white), and standard black vinyl.
Hollow – Elephant Stone
01 Hollow World
02 Darker Time, Darker Space
03 The Court And Jury
04 Land Of Dead
05 Keep the Light Alive
06 We Cry For Harmonia
07 Harmonia
08 I See You
09 The Clampdown
10 Fox On The Run
11 House On Fire
12 A Way Home