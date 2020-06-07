Fans of Pop/Rock bands from the '70s thrilled with Thin Lizzy and their march of hits from the popular Jailbreak album. Released in 1976, Jailbreak floated for some time with two strong Top 40 hits, “Jailbreak”, “The Boys Are Back In Town”, and a minor hit with “Cowboy Song”. They continued to release excellent albums […]

Fans of Pop/Rock bands from the '70s thrilled with Thin Lizzy and their march of hits from the popular Jailbreak album. Released in 1976, Jailbreak floated for some time with two strong Top 40 hits, “Jailbreak”, “The Boys Are Back In Town”, and a minor hit with “Cowboy Song”. They continued to release excellent albums until 1983. Phil Lynott died from pneumonia in 1986. Over all, there were twelve Thin Lizzy albums.

On June 12, a 3CD compilation of 50 Thin Lizzy classics will be highlighted in Essential Thin Lizzy. In the near future, a more comprehensive and light-shining box is expected to champion the music of Thin Lizzy even more.

CD1

01 The Boys Are Back In Town

02 Do Anything You Want To

03 Dancing In The Moonlight (It's Caught Me In Its Spotlight)

04 Don't Believe A Word

05 Bad Reputation

06 Killer Without A Cause

07 Sha La La

08 Emerald

09 Are You Ready (Live, 1976)

10 Roisin Dubh (Black Rose): A Rock Legend

11 Hollywood (Down On Your Luck)

12 Warriors

13 Toughest Street In Town

14 Still In Love With You

15 The Sun Goes Down

16 Soldier Of Fortune

CD2

01 Waiting For An Alibi

02 Whiskey In The Jar

03 Chinatown

04 Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed

05 Rosalie

06 Fighting My Way Back

07 Angel Of Death

08 Randolph's Tango

09 The Holy War

10 Opium Trail

11 Trouble Boys

12 Baby Drives Me Crazy (Live 1978)

13 Dear Heart

14 Wild One

15 We Will Be Strong

16 Leave This Town

17 Massacre

CD3

01 Killer On The Loose

02 Jailbreak

03 Sarah

04 Cold Sweat

05 Little Darling

06 Mexican Blood

07 A Song For While I'm Away

08 Black Boys On The Corner

09 The Rocker (Live 1978)

10 Southbound

11 King's Vengeance

12 Johnny

13 Renegade

14 Genocide

15 She Knows

16 Got To Give It Up

17 Cowboy Song