For many, Deep Purple was an essential part of the '70s. With the power of “Smoke On The Water”, and the sound of the entire Machine Head classic pounding from car stereos, their star was high in the horizon. That was followed by the 8-million seller live classic, Made In Japan, also a staple sound heard from open windows (and closed ones, too)! Deep Purple enjoyed several classic lineups with much of the band still intact from the early years. Now, Deep Purple will release their 21st studio set.
On August 7, watch for the thirteen-track Whoosh!. It will be made available on CD, DD, and a special 2LP with DVD configuration. There are two singles already released in front of Whoosh!. They are “Throw My Bones” (here), and “Man Alive” (here).
Whoosh! " Deep Purple
01 Throw My Bones
02 Drop The Weapon
03 We're All The Same In The Dark
04 Nothing At All
05 No Need To Shout
06 Step by Step
07 What The What
08 The Long Way Around
09 The Power Of The Moon
10 Remission Possible
11 Man Alive
12 And The Address
13 Dancing In My Sleep