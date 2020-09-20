Tangerine Dream embodies the ambient and experimental music explored by so many in he late '60s and early '70s. What provided Tangerine Dream such strength was the ability to explore on multi-levels with a changing lineup. Of course, there are is the mos popular version of Tangerine Dream consisting of mainman Edgar Froese, along with […]
Tangerine Dream embodies the ambient and experimental music explored by so many in he late '60s and early '70s. What provided Tangerine Dream such strength was the ability to explore on multi-levels with a changing lineup. Of course, there are is the mos popular version of Tangerine Dream consisting of mainman Edgar Froese, along with Christopher Franke, and Peter Baumann. That version produced their most enduring works on the Virgin label. This was revisited in a high profile box set – In Search of Hades – released in 2019. It covered the years from 1973-1979. However, Tangerine Dream recorded 12 albums for Virgin, 9 of them original studio works, and 3 of them live recordings. The last four studio albums, and the Logos Live set are included here along with a previously unreleased live set, an unreleased soundtrack (The Soldier), and two previously released soundtracks (Thief, The Keep)
On October 30, a complementary 10CD box set will arrive to complete the restoration of the entire Virgin Records library of Tangerine Dream titles. The new box is being called Pilots of Purple Twilight. This will cover the years from 1980-1983, 8 titles in all. But there will be more added that includes unreleased soundtracks and live recordings. To fill the little holes, a collection of bonus tracks will be attached where applicable to sessions.
A collectible hardback book completes the box.
Pilots of Purple Twilight: The Virgin Recordings 1980-1983 " Tangerine Dream
CD1 (Tangram)
01 Tangram Set 1
02 Tangram Set 2
CD2 (Thief)
01 Beach Theme
02 Dr. Destructo
03 Diamond Diary
04 Burning Bar
05 Beach Scene
06 Scrap Yard
07 Trap Feeling
08 Igneous
Bonus Track
09 Dr. Destructo (extended version) (promo only)
CD3 (Exit)
01 Kiew Mission
02 Pilots of Purple Twilight
03 Choronzon
04 Exit
05 Network 23
06 Remote Viewing
CD4 (White Eagle)
01 Mojave Plan
02 Midnight in Tula
03 Convention of the 24
04 White Eagle
Bonus Tracks
05 Das MÃ¤dchen auf der Treppe
06 Flock
07 Katja
08 Speed
09 Daydream
10 Moorland
CD5 (The Soldier)
01 Main Titles
02 Cue #1 " variation on Logos #1
03 Cue #2 " variation on Horizon #1
04 Cue #3 " The Soldier #1
05 Cue #4 " variation on Dolphin Dance
06 Cue #5 " variation on Tangent #1
07 Cue #6 " The Soldier #2
08 Cue #7 " The Soldier #3
09 Cue #8 " The Soldier #4
10 Cue #9 " The Soldier #5
11 Cue #10 " variation on Horizon #2
12 Cue #11 " The Soldier #6
13 Cue #12 " The Soldier #7
14 Cue #13 " variation on Logos #2
15 Cue #14 " The Soldier #8
16 Cue #15 " variation on Horizon #3
17 End Titles
CD6 (November 6, 1982 Dominion Theatre " London)
The Dominion Concert Part One
CD7 (November 6, 1982 Dominion Theatre " London)
The Dominion Concert Part Two
01 Midnight in Tula
02 White Eagle
03 Dominion
CD8 (Logos Live)
01 Logos (Part 1)
02 Logos (Part 2)
03 Dominion
CD9 (Hyperborea)
01 No Man's Land
02 Hyperborea
03 Cinnamon Road
04 Sphinx Lightning
Bonus Tracks
05 The Dream is Always the Same
06 No Future (Get off the Babysitter)
07 Guido the Killer Pimp
08 Lana
09 Love on a Real Train (Risky Business)
CD10 (The Keep)
01 Puer Natus Est Nobis (Gloria)
02 Arx Allemand
03 Truth and Fiction
04 The Silver Seal
05 Ancient Powerplant
06 Supernatural Accomplice
07 The Challenger's Arrival
08 Heritage Survival
09 Parallel Words
10 Canzone
11 Voices from a Common Land
12 Wardays Sunrise
13 The Night in Romania