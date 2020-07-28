TOULON – Toulon’s 143rd Old Settlers Association will go as planned July 31 to Aug. 2 and will celebrate frontier medicine by honoring the heritage of Dr. Thomas Hall, whose 1847 medical office in Toulon still stands.

"Visitors will be exposed to a rare glimpse at what being a pioneer doctor must have been like, with the original tools, treatments and medicines in front of them," said Carol Rice, president of the Stark County Historical Society.

Dr. Hall’s Greek Revival-style office, located a block west and south of the Stark County Courthouse, will be open for visitors one of the few times in the last 20 years. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

"This one-of-a-kind frontier doctor’s office is the only such example we know of in all of America. This exhibit is of Smithsonian quality, said local historian Don Schmidt. "It has sat in this town for 173 years and deserves to be celebrated."

Toulon Old Settlers will also feature the traditional parades, with the kids stepping off on Main Street at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the main parade at 2. The theme for this year’s celebration is the Roaring ’20s.

The community will celebrate with bands Friday and Saturday evening, a beer tent, talent show, 5K run/walk, car/truck cruise, craft show, a blacksmithing demonstration and more. The celebration concludes Sunday morning with the annual program of the Old Settlers Association and an outdoor church service.

Badge honoree Dr. Thomas Hall was rare among frontier doctors. He trained at the Royal College of Surgeons in London (degree 1828) and received an honorary doctor of medicine degree from Rush Medical College in Chicago in 1850.

"Every year since 1877, we haven’t missed an Old Settlers celebration," said Connie Jacobson, president of the association. "This community is determined to embrace our rich heritage."

Dr. Hall’s office was built in 1847 and is believed to be one of a kind. Dr. Hall was the first physician between Peoria and the Quad-Cities. His building is owned by the Stark County Historical Society.