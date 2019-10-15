A hooded superhero begins his farewell, the subscription channels take on a few adaptations and funny man Paul Rudd meets his better half.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Disney Channel ordered “Disney Fam Jam” straight to series. The family dance competition is inspired by choreographer Phil Wright’s dance classes, which have become a viral hit. Each episode will showcase two families performing in three rounds of dance battles. Production begins next month.



Drew Barrymore will host a syndicated daytime talk show for CBS Television Distribution. A fall 2020 launch is planned.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

“Arrow” (Oct. 15, The CW, 9 p.m. ET) picks up his bow one last time as the series begins its 10-episode farewell run.



Narrated by Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (“Patrick Melrose”), documentary “Sid & Judy” (Oct. 18, Showtime, 8 p.m. ET) explores the career and personal life of Judy Garland using rare concert footage, personal photos and never-before-heard voice recordings.



What started as a special featuring Michelle Obama talking about her book “Becoming,” is now a monthly series. “BookTube” (Oct. 17, YouTube) features a small book club with a best-selling author, a moderator and a few top YouTube creators. The first episode’s author is Malcolm Gladwell chatting about “Talking to Strangers,” while future episodes feature Margaret Atwood, James Patterson and Melinda Gates. The series airs the third Thursday of each month.



“Going From Broke” (Oct. 17, Sony Crackle) wants to teach millennials how to overcome extreme debt. Host Dan Rosensweig, Chegg CEO, and financial expert Danetha Doe team up to help young people living in Los Angeles change their spending habits and gain financial confidence.



John Green’s YA book “Looking for Alaska” gets its long-awaited screen adaptation (Oct. 18, Hulu). Published in 2005 and developed for over a decade by the producing team of Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz (“Gossip Girl,” “The O.C.”), the limited series focuses on teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer) who transfers to a boarding school in Alabama and falls in love with a girl named Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth). A high school show that’s funny, sad and charming.



Paul Rudd stars in the comedy “Living With Yourself” (Oct. 18, Netflix). Going through the motions at his job and in his marriage, Miles Elliott takes the advice of a co-worker and checks into a strip mall spa for a “cleanse.” He wakes up to find that he’s been cloned, and Miles 2.0 is a much better version. Paul Rudd in anything is funny and Paul Rudd times two is even better.



A host of stars including Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel and Catherine Keener, bring the “New York Times” column “Modern Love” to life. (Oct. 18, Amazon).



Damon Lindelof’s version of graphic novel “Watchmen” debuts on HBO (Oct. 20, 9 p.m. ET). The action takes place in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are considered outlaws. Regina King stars.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: ABC’s “A Million Little Things” is having a good start to its second season.



Losers: NBC’s “Sunnyside” is the lowest-rated new fall series.

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.