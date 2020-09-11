What is faith? What does it look like to live by faith? We receive and experience the blessings God has for us through faith. During trials our faith is tested. In order to live by faith, we have to release it, and there are three ways we do that: praying, saying and doing.

Hebrews 11:1 says, "Faith is the assurance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen. We see many heroes of faith who kept on going and persevered even if they didn’t see the end results.

Abraham was tested by difficulties. Genesis 15:6 said that Abraham believed — he believed God, and God declared him set right with Him. He lived out his faith by leaving his hometown and didn’t know the destination ahead.

Our faith grows with exercise! When Joseph was dying, he told his brothers, I’m about to die, but God will surely come to your aid and take you to the promised land of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. He was speaking his faith.

We need to watch our words. Complaining shows a lack of faith. The Israelites continually complained to Moses saying, "Was it because there were no graves in Egypt that you brought us to the desert to die?"

Moses’ answer was, "Do not be afraid, stand firm and you will see the Lord deliver you!"

Faith is following God despite the difficulties. Because of their lack of faith, what would’ve taken 11 days — instead they were rerouted and it took 40 years to get to the promised land. Where are we aimlessly wandering — being faithless?

How well does your faith take pressure?

With the faith of a little boy’s bread and fish, Jesus was able to feed 5,000. Faith is believing in the impossible. Your life must show evidence of faith.

God can rekindle the smallest amount of faith. Think of Job, everything he had was taken away from him and yet he didn’t ever doubt God.

Do you want God‘s will for your life? Noah, experienced rejection because he was different from his neighbors, building a boat for 100 years. Although God‘s command seemed foolish, Noah obeyed.

As long as a tiny spark of faith remains, God can rebuild people's faith into a strong nation.

During COVID and the racial unrest with escalating evil, He will heal the land.

In over 100 years of Judah’s history, Hezekiah was the only God-fearing king, but what a difference Hezekiah made because of his faith and prayer. God healed him and saved his city from the Assyrians.

First and foremost, we need to put our faith in God and the truth of the Bible. We are saved by faith and we are created to live by faith. In order to live by faith, we need to do three things: pray, say and do.

Prayer is the greatest privilege we have! It’s amazing that we can personally communicate with Almighty God, the creator of the universe, that we can talk to him, that he hears us and he wants to talk to us.

One of the main ways we hear God’s voice is through His word. When we diligently study the Bible, we get revelations of who God is, how He loves us, and what His will is for our lives. We learn how to pray for the life Jesus died for us to have. We need to pray and ask God for what we want, but we need to ask for the blessings He wants to give us.

If they are sincere and directed toward the one true God, faith and prayer can change any situation.

Franklin Graham left his makeshift hospital in Italy to help with the COVID crisis in New York. He set up a makeshift hospital and was criticized because he is a Christian trying to do good.

But Franklin Graham continues to walk by faith, just like his father and mother did. He follows God’s word because he knows that God is the only one in the end that he will have to answer to.

Corrie Ten Boon was thrown into concentration camps, stripped of everything she had — her clothes and Bible. And during the persecution, her faith in God, and all the Bible scriptures that she had memorized, helped her get through it. Many years later, the most wicked guard appears before her asking for forgiveness — she knew she couldn’t — but with God and the Holy Spirit’s help, her hand raised up to shake his and she said, "I forgive you."

God is faithful when we are faithless. Think about this: Jacob was a cheater. Paul was a murderer. Gideon was insecure. Martha worried. Sara had a lack of faith, was impatient and went ahead of God’s plan, which brought serious problems. Elijah was moody. Moses had a speech problem. Zacchaeus was height challenged. Abraham was old and Lazarus was dead. God doesn’t call the qualified — he can use our imperfections to bring him glory.

Stay the course, persevere, step out in Faith. That first step is the scariest, it will take your breath away. But walking with God is exhilarating! Be prepared to listen for God's call to step out in faith!

Prove your faith by your actions. Faith is kind of like calories — we can’t see them but we see the results. Just like with faith, we can’t see it, but we see the results.

In Psalms 133:1, it says, "behold how good it is when brothers live in unity." The family of God gets along together by respecting and loving one another. The world doesn’t know Gods grace, mercy and truth, but God’s people are always striving for unity.

In an emergency you don’t have time to get faith. You have no time to learn God loves you. But remember that God is good and God loves you. God is faithful when we are faithfulness. There is victory for those living in faith.

Genuine faith is practical. It gets involved in people’s needs. Jesus demonstrated this kind of faith. He didn’t just sympathize with our pain and predicament with sin. He came to earth to do something about the sin that separated us from God. Faith comes alive when we apply scripture to our daily tasks and concerns. The Bible is like medicine — it goes to work only when we apply it to the affected problem area.

God’s message hasn’t changed — people will be judged for their unproductive lives. God calls us to be active in our obedience. John compared people who claim they believe God but don’t live for God to be unproductive trees that will be cut down. To be productive for God we must obey his teachings, resist temptation, actively serve and help others, and share our faith.

How productive are you for God? How solid is your faith?

Rev. Janeen Tronc pastors at Cornell UMC and United Church of Odell