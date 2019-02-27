Circumstances have led to an announcement from the Pontiac Area Chamber of Commerce as Executive Director Mindi Terrell has announced her retirement.

Terrell will officially step down from her position March 15, ending nearly 3½ years of service to the organization.

“I’ve battling cancer for the last couple of years and it has decided to come back, it really opened up the opportunity to say, ‘what’s my priorities,’” Terrell said Tuesday afternoon. “It just made sense to leave and focus on my health. Life doesn’t always work out that way, but it so happens to be working out that way so I can stand back and focus on my health.”

Terrell has dealt with health issues before but has fought through them in an effort to provide the Chamber with her best efforts. This latest bout has created some obstacles that need to be addressed.

“I did radiation and now I will focus on chemotherapy,” Terrell said. “The side affects, you don’t know what they’re going to be until they happen. Right now, I’m experiencing quite a bit of fatigue.”

Fortunately, Terrell is not alone in putting up her fight. There is a strong support system within her community of family, friends and colleagues.

“I grew up in Cullom, I have lots of family from here, so I have a huge family support in Pontiac,” Terrell said. “I feel fortunate that way.”

As for the Chamber, it will be going through a transition process. The search for a replacement has begun. Whoever takes over will have some big shoes to fill.

“I truly believe they will find someone who will take the Chamber even further,” Terrell said. “I’ve always had a good board, but I think this board is going to rock-and-roll. I can’t say enough good things about the board this year.”

Tim Johnson is chairman of the Chamber board and is in charge of the search. It will be up to Johnson and the board to find someone to push the Chamber farther forward.

“My goal is to leave the Chamber in a better spot than I found it,” Terrell said. “I feel really good about how I am walking away and the shape the Chamber is in to support the business community going forward.”

Some of the promotions Terrell is happy about in her time at the helm includes some new events that seem to have been well received.

“Some of the biggest things were bringing in some new events,” Terrell said of her accomplishments. “We brought in several ‘Shop Local, Shop Chamber’ promotions.

“These were focused on, for a month-long period, of encouraging folks to shop locally,” Terrell added. “They would shop locally and bring receipts to us, and for every receipt that was a Chamber member, they could be entered into a sweepstakes to win Chamber gift certificates.

“It wasn’t about just shopping at Charmed Boutique or County Market, we took your Smith’s Plumbing bill, we took your Top to Bottom Commercial Cleaning bill. That’s vital because that will help the community keep going.”

Terrell also added to the “Issues & Eggs” event by starting the “Lunch and Learn Series.” This is similar to “Issues” with a difference in time and topic.

There is also an event that seemed well received that just finished.

“We’ve had a couple promotions that focused on our restaurants — ‘Dine Around Town’ just ran from Jan. 20 to Feb. 16,” Terrell said. “We had 17 participating restaurants. We had more than 200 entries into the promotion.”

As for her own time, Terrell said she will be keeping herself busy through the medical process. She has started making jewelry, some of which is being sold at Tattered Wings. With a background in marketing, Terrell added that she might be looking into marketing consulting.