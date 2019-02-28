The St. David Optimist Club is sponsoring a bus trip to the Isle of Capri casino in Bettendorf, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 27.

The St. David Optimist Club is sponsoring a bus trip to the Isle of Capri casino in Bettendorf, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 27.



Cost of the trip is $30 per person, which includes transportation by Peoria Charter bus, $10 in free play and a totally free lunch.



As an added bonus, a free six pack of bingo cards for play at the St. David Optimist Club on Thursday evening, March 28, will be given to anyone taking the trip.



There will be pick up points in both Canton and St. David for the trip.



For more information, call Jeff Braden at 309-547-2028 or Betty Tracey at 209-338-8864.