ROWVA High School will have a new chemistry lab in the near future.

The ROWVA District 208 School Board approved a bid of $122,200 from Vanguard Contractors Inc. for a new lab at its February meeting.

The board had appealed for help from the ROWVA Public Schools Foundation after an original bid of $160,000 for the room and furnishings two years ago. The total project, including furnishings and technology, is now expected to cost about $140,000. Superintendent Joe Sornberger said the RPSF donated $80,000 and then raised another $77,000 from the ROWVA community to make the lab possible.

“I am so proud to live in a community where the school is supported so well,” Sornberger said.

In other board business:

n Following a closed session, the board extended Sornberger’s contract through the 2022-2023 school year. The extension includes a pay increase of three percent. According to the Illinois Public Salaries Database at Bettergov.org, Sornberger’s salary was $130,915 in 2017.

n ROWVA High School Principal Adam Seaney reported he is considering reducing the length of the activity period to allow for an academic support period for all students.

n Seaney said the ROWVA High School Scholastic Bowl team won the Illinois Masonic Academic Bowl on Feb. 16 and advanced to the Masonic Lodge State Championship March 2 in Bloomington.

n Pre-K through grade 12 teachers are identifying technology skills in which their students are proficient. The next step in implementation of a technology curriculum will be to identify priorities.

n Work continues on a community resources document which will provide names and phone numbers of community residents who would be comfortable presenting to students about their careers or other areas of expertise. Teachers will be able to consult the document to obtain class speakers.

n Sornberger said a staff professional development day with Knoxville was beneficial and he hopes they can do it again.

n Sornberger has been working on the district calendar for the 2019-20 school year, but said there are so many things under consideration by the state Legislature, and nothing is set yet.

n The board reviewed some parental feedback on the district’s flexible learning day Feb. 15. Some included mention of the students’ dislike for doing school work at home or that the work “seemed like homework.” Although teachers listed times they could be contacted with questions, Sornberger said he knew some were answering e-mails all weekend.

n ROWVA Central Elementary Principal Kerry Danner said Tricia Bledsoe’s kindergarten class is using the Blockly app to code. Students are learning basic block coding, number and word recognition, directions, estimating distances and angles, teamwork and communication skills.

n Bledsoe and Colleen Ferry earned a scholarship through Illinois KIDS to attend a pre-K and kindergarten conference in Schaumburg. Kaitlyn Calderone, Pre-K teacher, will also attend, paid for through the Pre-K Expansion Grant.

n Seven members of the ROWVA staff were presenters at the Illinois Computing Educators Conference in Schaumburg on Feb. 25-27.