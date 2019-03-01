With keen awareness, we can grow and expand in all moments.

After breakthrough, we can experience life with a new freedom and empowerment.

Over the years, I’ve learned that the only way to keep growing is to stay in humility.

The following affirmations are guiding me, and perhaps they will also inspire you:

I am open to learning that what I believe is inaccurate. I am open to releasing these beliefs in exchange for truth.

I am open to detaching from the thoughts and stories that play in my mind at any given time. I understand that these thoughts and stories are nothing more than programmed information and assumptions, and that I have a choice about whether to give them power or direction over my speech and deeds.

I bring grace to myself when I stumble in life. I know that for all humans, it is challenging to always think, speak, and do from a place of love, openness, and understanding.

I am committed to observing my thoughts, words, and speech to become aware of when they are based in love or fear.

I am committed to acknowledging, honoring, and experiencing my fears so I gain courage over them. By gaining courage in the midst of fear, the fear dissipates, and I am empowered to think, speak, and do from a place of love.

I am committed to being more and doing less. In this being, I will not react to situations. I will instead create from a place of inner balance, calm, non-duality, and unconditional love.

I will grow more understanding and tolerant of the speech and behaviors which my mind currently finds intolerant.

I will view every single human as a child, doing their best, with the level of awareness they have.

I give myself permission to be honest and direct, not to project my voice selfishly, but to share a perspective from my level of awareness. In doing so, I will allow and respect the various perspectives of others. I will become better and better at this as I grow.

I will relinquish any expectation of others to approve, agree, or join me in any thought, speech, or action.

I allow my family, friends, partner, and all persons with whom I am in relationship, to think, speak, and do whatever is best for them in any given moment - even if what is best for them incites some fear within me.

I take responsibility for my fear. I do not allow it to control my thoughts, speech, deeds, and I do not allow that fear to attempt to control the feelings, thoughts, and behaviors of others.

I will not project my fear into my relationships, but when I do, I will hold myself accountable.

No one else is accountable for my fear.

I will explore my preferences and desires and then release any attachment to them so I can be free to create and experience even more.

I will abandon good habits and discover new ones. I’ll then abandon those and discover new ones.

I will shine the light on habits, which stagnate personal growth, until they are no longer habits.

I do not possess anyone or anything. I am merely a spiritual being, borrowing a body, walking the earth, and interacting with other eternal beings in human form.

I will see God in everyone. Everyone.

No friend, relative, co-worker, client, or significant other is mine to keep forever.

Nothing is forever on this earth. Every moment and every life is sacred.

Judgment divides.

Division and separation are illusions that only exist on the earth plane.

Life is a game of hide and seek. Our true selves hide in the dark, behind the smokescreens of our minds and the illusions of our identities.

Becoming aware of the mind’s conditioning, I dissolve the illusion of identity and merge with the true self.

My true self is the same as all true selves.



