June 3, 1931 – March 1, 2019

Margaret J. “Peg” Groves, 87, Cleveland, OH formerly of Jasper County Rose Hill, IL area passed away into the arms of her Lord on Friday March 1, 2019 at Ridgeview Care Center, Oblong, IL. Peg was born on June 3, 1931 in Jasper County, IL. She was the 11th child of Everett and Susie (Tracy) Groves. She had lived in Cleveland, OH for the past 68 years.

Celebration of Peg's Life was held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday March 5, 2019 at the Pulliam Funeral Home, Oblong, IL. Burial followed in Andrews Cemetery rural Rose Hill, IL.

Peg grew up in rural Rose Hill, IL and attended school in Rose Hill and Newton High School. She was baptized into the Christian faith on July 31, 1950 and soon left Jasper County to do mission work at the Union Gospel Press in Cleveland, OH. Peg later took an entry level position at the Cleveland Trust Company. She ended her working career 47 years later as head auditor at branch of the Key Bank in Cleveland, OH. She never forgot the reason she went to Cleveland from rural Illinois, remaining a faithful servant to her Lord Jesus Christ to the very end. “Aunt Peg” was a kind, loving and generous person who found great joy in being a servant of Jesus Christ.

Peg is survived by several nieces and nephews, locally by nieces Barbara Hoon and Cheryl Coleman both of Evansville, IN, Terry Hornaday, Tuscola, IL, Donna Hunter, Charleston, IL, Donna Smith, Jewett, IL, Loretta Brooks, Newton, IL, Jeanie Hardiman, Robinson, IL, Peggy Schiller, Oblong, IL; a nephew Stan Vanatta, Hidalgo, IL. She also leaves a special friend, neighbor and caregiver Sr. Helene Minut, Fairview Park, OH.

Preceding Peg in death were her parents, infant brother Donald Groves and infant sister Olive Groves; brothers John, Clifford, Fred and Lloyd Groves; sisters Gladys January, Mabel (Fern) Schwabe, Lucille Jourdan, Helen Vanatta and Ruth Albert.